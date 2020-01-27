Bolton aide denies NY Times report's claim he shared manuscript with 'close associates'

A top aide to former national security adviser John Bolton is disputing part of a Sunday report in The New York Times, which claimed Bolton had shared a manuscript of his forthcoming book with “close associates” — and that the manuscript included a bombshell claim that Trump explicitly linked a hold on Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden.

Trump told Bolton in August, according to a transcript of Bolton’s forthcoming book reviewed by the Times, “that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens.”

Sarah Tinsley, a senior adviser to Bolton, told Fox News that he had submitted a hard copy draft of his manuscript to the NSC [National Security Council] several weeks ago for “pre-publication review,” but had not shared it with anyone else.

A “pre-publication review” is standard for any former government officials who held security clearances and publicly write about their official work. The review typically would focus on ferreting out any classified or sensitive material in advance of publication, and could take from days to months.

Bolton resigned last September. His team declined to “speculate” to Fox News as to how a description of his manuscript might have leaked to the Times.

At a Fox News Town Hall with Chris Wallace on Sunday in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, Pete Buttigieg joined a chrous of Democrats in calling for Bolton to testify in the wake of the Times’ report.

“Just now, we’re getting more indications about John Bolton, and what he knew, which is one more reason why, if this is a serious trial, we’re going to have the witnesses and evidence,” Buttigieg said.

