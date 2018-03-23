Bolivians demand access to sea at nationwide parades

Bolivians have staged parades across the country to dramatize their demand for sea access for their landlocked country.

Bolivia lost its only seacoast to Chile during a war from 1879 to 1883. The nation has demanded ocean access for generations. Chile has declined, saying the issue was settled once and for all in a 1904 treaty.

Demonstrators flooded the streets of La Paz and other cities across Bolivia on Friday waving national flags. The International Court of Justice is reviewing arguments from both countries in the latest attempt to solve the dispute.

Bolivia has asked the World Court, the United Nations’ highest judicial organ, to order Chile to negotiate access.

The court’s final and binding decision is expected to take months.