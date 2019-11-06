BOISE, Idaho (AP) – The Boise Police Department says a 72-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street downtown.
The Ada County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Alice H. Kinberg of Boise.
Police say she was crossing Myrtle Street outside of a crosswalk Monday evening when she was struck by the vehicle. The driver, a 30-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
No charges have been filed in connection with the accident, which remains under investigation.
Boise woman dies after getting hit by vehicle
