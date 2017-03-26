Boise students taken into custody following threat reports

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two 14-year-old students police say made threats against a Boise public school have been booked into the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Boise Police Department says officers on Friday responded to the school following reported threats on social media.

Police say officers found evidence the students made threats against the school. No weapons were found, and police say the students said they did not intend to carry out the threats.

Police say there is no indication anyone else is involved.

Police didn’t release the names of the juveniles or the school involved in the threats.