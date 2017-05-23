Boise owners ordered to demolish homes at own expense

The owners of two collapsing houses in Boise have been ordered to demolish the structures at their own expenses.

The city of Boise issued the order earlier this month, demanding the homeowners begin demolition no later than May 27.

Mike Journee, Boise’s spokesman, says that the buildings must come down because they are unsafe and are a threat to public safety.

Last year, homeowners in a Boise foothill subdivision were forced to move after their home began moving due to unstable ground. Those homes have since been the target of vandalism and trespassers.

Meanwhile, five of the homeowners are suing the city and other officials, arguing that they should have been notified the hillside was unstable before constructing their homes.

