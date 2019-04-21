Boise nonprofit offers homes made of steel containers

Courtesy: Amazon

Courtesy: Amazon

BOISE (AP) – A Boise nonprofit will begin accepting applications for families that want to live in one of four affordable houses made of steel shipping containers.

The Idaho Statesman reported Saturday that the four-bedroom, two-bathroom homes will rent for $843 per month. The rent includes electricity, water, sewer and trash.

Each house includes a stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer and has a covered parking space and one uncovered space.

Leap Charities plans to build four more such homes.

Eligible applicants must have household incomes of 30 percent or less of the area median income.

Preference will be given to families with a member who is elderly or has a disability.