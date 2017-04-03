Boise man sleeping in dumpster wakes up in garbage truck

Officials say a Boise man has been taken to a hospital after the dumpster he was sleeping in was emptied into a garbage truck.

The Idaho Statesman reports that emergency crews were notified that a man was in the truck early Monday morning. The truck had been making its early rounds in Boise when it emptied the container holding the man in an alley.

Police and firefighters then helped dig the man out from the truck, where paramedics took him to a local hospital.

More information about the man was not immediately available.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

