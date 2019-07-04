Boise man accused of assaulting, kidnapping woman

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – A Boise man is accused of holding a woman against her will, assaulting her and threatening her with a knife.



The Idaho Statesman reports police arrested 26-year-old Brennden Rader on Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated assault, attempted strangulation and resisting arrest.



Boise police say officers responded to a domestic dispute call at a business and found a woman who had been assaulted.



Police say Rader held the woman in a car for several hours.



Police say they found the car parked in an alley and Rader refused to exit.



Officers used a police dog to detain Rader.



He was treated at a hospital for minor injuries before being booked into the Ada County Jail.

