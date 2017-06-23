Boise Democrat considering running for governor’s seat

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise businessman and school board member Anthony Joseph “A.J.” Balukoff says he’s considering once again running as a Democrat for governor in 2018.

Balukoff told The Associated Press Thursday that he’s hoping to make a final decision this fall. Balukoff lost to Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter in 2014. It was the first time Balukoff had run for a statewide political office.

Balukoff is a trustee on the Boise School Board — the state’s second-largest school district — as well as an accountant and businessman who co-owns Boise’s Grove Hotel and the CenturyLink Arena.

So far, the only other Democrat filed to run for the governor’s seat is a homeless Boise man. Meanwhile, three high-profile Republicans have filed as gubernatorial candidates, including U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, Lt. Gov. Brad Little and Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist.

Ahlquist contributed to Balukoff’s campaign in 2014.