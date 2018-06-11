Body pulled from northern Idaho river

MGN Online

MGN Online

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) – Officials in northern Idaho say a body has been pulled from the Coeur d’Alene River near Kingston.



The Shoshone County Sheriff’s office says the remains have not yet been identified, but the body is being sent to a medical examiner for further investigation.



A resident reported seeing the body about 8 p.m. on Saturday night. Deputies say they believe it could be the same remains spotted by an angler near Enaville on May 25.



Human remains were also discovered near Kingston on Thursday. Those remains were found at a roadway construction site, and deputies could not immediately identify the body.

