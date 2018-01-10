A woman on a walk to feed stray dogs made a gruesome discovery early Wednesday alongside a road in South Florida, stumbling upon the remains of nearly two dozen dead horses, authorities said.

Officials with the Animal Recovery Mission, a non-profit investigative organization, said the body parts of at least 20 dead horses were found along the roadway in Northwest Miami-Dade County. The remains included severed heads and legs.

“She saw a Chihuahua gnawing on something,” ARM’s Rachel Taylor told 7News. “So she went to have a look, and it was a leg of a horse. It’s not uncommon in this area.”

Taylor said the whole area is like “a graveyard,” and that the horse meat may be being used for things besides human consumption.

“It’s also that they’re being used for rituals and ceremonies,” she said. Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene and were investigating the incident, according to 7News.

People who work and live near the stretch of road where the discovery was made said this has happened so frequently they are thinking of installing cameras to catch the culprit.

“It’s ridiculous that they do this to these animals,” Ruben Ramirez, who works nearby, told 7News. “I noticed yesterday the bags and all the turkey vultures and was like, ‘Wow, I hope it’s not horses again.’”