Body of woman believed to be missing Texas mom found in car trunk, infant found alive inside home: reports

The body of a woman, believed to be that of a Texas mother who has been missing for a week, was found in the trunk of a car outside a Houston-area home later Thursday night, while a newborn baby was found alive inside, according to reports.

Law enforcement officials from several different agencies, including the FBI, reported to a residence in Jersey Village, just 17 miles outside of Houston, where they reportedly discovered a body inside the trunk of a car which is registered to someone familiar to Heidi Broussard, a 33-year-old woman who was last seen with her 1-month-old daughter on Dec. 12, KTRK reported, citing online records and a source.

A spokesperson with the Cy-Fair Fire Department also confirmed to KPRC that a newborn was found inside the home with “no obvious injuries or problems.”

While law enforcement officials have not confirmed the identity of the body or the child, a spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Saftey told the station that investigators were led to the home on Bo Jack Dr. in connection to the missing person case.

Broussard and her daughter, Margot Carey, vanished from their Austin home last week after Broussard dropped her son off at Cowan Elementary School in the morning, police said at the time.

Investigators believed the pair returned home, where their belongings were found, before disappearing. Broussard’s fiance, Shane Carey, called police after he was notified by his son’s school that Broussard never picked him up.

The mother and daughter have been missing for a week but according to Broussard’s mother Tammy, who spoke to NBC News, she believes the body discovered Thursday night is that of her daughter.

