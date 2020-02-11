Body of North Carolina woman seen entering trash bin is found in landfill, sheriff says

A body of a woman in North Carolina who died while “dumpster diving” was found in a landfill, according to reports.

The body found Monday at Uwharrie Environmental in Montgomery County was believed to be Stephanie Cox, 30, Burlington police said in a post on social media.

Cox had climbed into a trash container to look for reusable items, known as “dumpster diving.”

Police said Cox’s family confirmed it was common for her to collect things from trash containers.

Police said video evidence showed Cox was alone when she went into the dumpster behind a clothing store on Jan. 30.

No one else was seen in the area until a truck came to service the trash container, police said.

Once it was determined that the remains had been taken to a processing center in Montgomery County, a search party had been deployed Tuesday to search for Cox.

A medical examiner will determine a positive identification of the remains, police said.

“[Stephanie] had the best sense of humor & was always there with positive encouragement when her friends needed her,” a friend wrote on a GoFundMe page to help pay for Cox’s funeral expenses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.