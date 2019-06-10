Body of missing Wyoming man found in Sweetwater River

MGN Online

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – The body of a missing central Wyoming man has been found in the Sweetwater River.



Fremont County officials tell KTWO-AM the 83-year-old man from Fremont County was reported missing on Friday after he failed to return after going out to search for antlers shed by deer.



Sheriff Ryan Lee says cadaver dogs located the man’s body Sunday in a logjam about a quarter mile from the Upper Sweetwater Campground. The area where his body was found included a narrow trail along the river’s edge and steep canyon walls. He says the trail had been covered by flood waters and was inaccessible until Sunday.



The death remains under investigation. The man’s name was being withheld while family members could be notified.