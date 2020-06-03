Body of missing Washington state firefighter, 23, found after he fell off cliff in hiking accident

The body of a Washington state firefighter has been recovered from a cliff after he disappeared over the weekend during a hiking trip, authorities said.

Marcus Carroll, 23, was hiking alone Saturday near Cle Elum in Kittitas County, 96 miles east of Seattle, when he accidentally fell off a cliff, the Snohomish County Fire District 7 said in a statement.

“Marcus was a valued member of Fire District 7,” Fire Chief Kevin O’Brien said. “He has such a positive attitude and kindness that made everyone feel comfortable. He worked hard for our citizens to provide high quality service. He will be greatly missed by his Fire District 7 family.”

Carroll was reported missing Sunday after he failed to return from his hike to the viewpoint at Peoh Point, KOMO News reported. The viewpoint gives a 180-degree view of the Cle Elum valley from atop a 2,000-foot cliff, according to the Washington Trails Association.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office conducted search-and-rescue operations when a drone discovered Carroll Monday evening. Due to darkness and rough terrain, his body was not retrieved until Tuesday morning, the station reported.

Carroll began working for Fire District 7 in April 2019, the statement said. He was working to be a career firefighter.

“Marcus was an intelligent and professional individual who respected everyone he met,” Assistant Chief Don Bartlett said. “He was an impressive young man who wanted to make a difference. The fire service and our public has lost a valued public servant.”