Body of missing Preston teen found in Franklin County

The following is a Facebook posting from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office:

“Sadly we found the body of the missing hiker, Bailand Johnson, in the Cub River. It appears he fell in and drowned. Our hearts are heavy with sympathy for the family and friends. We appreciate the compassion from our community and all the volunteers who showed up and were turned away so they wouldn’t interfere with the Search dogs. We also appreciate our Search and Rescue and Cache County Search and Rescue, the Utah Search and Rescue dogs that assisted and the air support we received both from the military and private citizens. We wish everyone a safe and peaceful Memorial weekend!”

