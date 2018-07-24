Body of missing 83-year-old Idaho woman found in a canal

Gloria Schiffler

FILER, Idaho (AP) – Officials say they recovered the body of an 83-year-old southern Idaho woman who had been missing for almost two days.



Lori Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, says Gloria Schiffler’s relatives found her body in a canal on Monday.



Schiffler had Alzheimer’s disease.



Schiffler is thought to have wandered away from her home in Filer on Saturday.



Stewart says her body was found about 5 miles away from her house.



Because Schiffler was physically frail, family members doubt she could have walked that distance on her own.



Investigators believe she probably got into the water closer to home was carried downstream by a strong current.



Coroner Gene Turley said in a statement that an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday will provide more answers.



Filer is located east of Twin Falls.