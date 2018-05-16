Body of last missing miner found in Poland; death toll is 5

Officials in Poland say that the body of the last missing miner has been found, raising to five the death toll from an earthquake that hit a colliery in southern Poland 11 days ago.

The Jastrzebie Coal Company said Wednesday that the body was found trapped under a structure that was damaged by the May 5 quake, some 900 meters (2,950 feet) below ground at the Zofiowka mine in Jastrzebie-Zdroj.

Some 2,500 rescue and support workers were involved in the operation to find the miners. Early on, two miners were rescued with minor injuries.

Local authorities have announced a week of mourning for the victims.

Poland’s State Mining Authority said the temblor had a magnitude of 3.4, while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre pegged it at 4.3.