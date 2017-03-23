Body of missing Idaho man found in Kootenai River

LIBBY, Mont. (AP) — The body of an Idaho man who slipped into the Kootenai River near Troy in December has been recovered.

Lincoln County authorities say Fish, Wildlife and Parks employees spotted the body in the water and called dispatchers. The body of 41-year-old Trevor Applegate of Bonners Ferry was recovered around noon on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Applegate went missing at about 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 6 after he slipped on icy rocks just below Kootenai Falls. Someone reported seeing him being swept downstream.

Cold temperatures and icy conditions hampered the initial search.