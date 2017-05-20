Body found near rest stop in Oneida County

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said a man was found dead at a rest stop near the Juniper rest area off I-84 in western Oneida County on Friday night.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office wrote that the man was from Seattle and was in his 50s.

The sheriff’s office said paramedics were originally called to the rest area for a report of a man who was passed out. When they arrived on scene, the man was already dead.

Idaho State Police and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Authorities believe the man died from a possible medical condition.

The name of the man has not yet been released, pending notification to his next of kin.

