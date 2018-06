A body was reportedly found Tuesday afternoon inside of a walk-in freezer at SunTrust Park in Georgia.

The body, which was found by a coworker, was that of a third-party contractor at the Atlanta baseball stadium, Fox 5 reported, citing Cobb County Police.

The deceased person has not been identified.

Police told the news station SunTrust Park’s home team, the Atlanta Braves, is cooperating with investigators.