Body found in truck that plunged off Chesapeake Bay Bridge; search continues

Search teams discovered a body Saturday morning inside a semi truck that had plunged off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Friday night, authorities said.

Witnesses say they saw a second person in the vehicle before it drove the bridge and plunged into the water, the Virginian-Pilot of Virginia Beach, Va., reported.

Search efforts were to continue for a second body, Coast Guard Petty Officer Ronald Hodges told the newspaper.

The truck, which plunged 20 to 25 feet into the water, was not recovered until 2 p.m. Saturday, after the tide receded. Officials said they were collecting cellphone data and the truck’s black box to determine the cause of the crash.

Officials believe they have identified the driver from driving records and a witness statement, but did not disclose the driver’s name.

The vehicle crashed into two other vehicles Friday night around 6:30 p.m. at the 12-mile marker of the bridge-tunnel’s southbound lanes. No one in the other vehicles was seriously injured.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge–Tunnel runs about 23 miles, connecting the Delmarva Peninsula to the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area across the Chesapeake Bay.

