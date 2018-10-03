Body found across street from Oakland police headquarters

A man’s body was found Tuesday in a litter-strewn lot across the street from police headquarters in Oakland, Calif., a report said.

Authorities believe the man was a transient who might have lived in a structure in the fenced-off lot, the East Bay Times reported.

The lot was also surrounded by a metal fence convered with mesh, according to the report.

The body was found around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in what was previously a parking lot, the report said.

There was no “obvious sign of trauma” to his body, authorities said, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, the East Bay Times reported.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, the report said.

Click here for more from the East Bay Times.