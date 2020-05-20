Body cam video show's 'cult mom' Lori Vallow's now dead husband Charles tell officers she 'lost her reality'

Recently released body camera video by the Gilbert Police Department in Arizona shows alleged “cult mom” Lori Vallow Daybell’s now dead fourth husband Charles Vallow telling officers “she’s lost her mind.”

The video recorded Jan. 31, 2019 shows Charles Vallow standing on the curb outside his home talking to officers after returning from a business trip in Texas to find the locks had been changed.

“She’s lost her mind. I don’t know how else to say it,” he purportedly tells officers on the body camera footage. “She took all the money out of our bank account today, my truck is gone from the airport, she went to the airport and got it. I just flew in from Houston and Dallas.

“She’s not here. She lost her reality,” he says.

Vallow Daybell remains jailed in Idaho on a $1 million bond on child neglect and desertion charges in connection with the disappearance of her children 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, who have been missing from Rexburg since September.

The video was obtained by Fox 10 Phoenix through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Charles Vallow is seen telling officers that his wife belongs to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, believes she is “a resurrected being of God” and thinks he is a “dark spirit.”

“She says, ‘You’re not Charles, I don’t know who you are, what you did to Charles, but I can murder you with my powers,” he said, adding Lori kept calling him “Nick Schneider,” a name he did not recognize.

“It’s the name she used. I don’t know where it came from. I’m just like … I’m as bewildered as you are,” he said. “I love her to death. This is killing me, officer. It’s our 13th anniversary next month. We had a great marriage, all of a sudden the last month it just blew up.”

“How does she pose a threat to your children?” an officer asks Charles.

“I don’t know what she’s going to do to them. I don’t know if she’s going to flee with them, if she’s going to hurt them,” he responded, adding that he had spoken to Lori earlier in the day over the phone. He claimed she told him and his church bishop “Come take the kids. I don’t care what happens to them.”

Charles Vallow said his truck was missing from where he parked it at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. He sought to have his wife involuntarily committed to a mental institution and said she has refused to take medication.

The video shows Charles Vallow and the officers eventually making it into the house after kicking the garage door but his wife and the children don’t appear to be home. He said his clothes and belongings were missing.

Lori Vallow went to the police station the next day and told a different pair of officers she had recently found out her husband was cheating on her, according to Fox 10.

“I found some stuff that he’d been doing so he was really defensive and so I took the kids we spent a night in a hotel because I knew he was coming home,” she claimed in a separate video at the police station. “Told him not to come home, that his stuff would be gone and that his car would be gone.”

She later complied with an order to receive a mental health evaluation at a local hospital.

The incident happened about six months before Charles Vallow was fatally shot in July 2019 by Alex Cox, his then brother-in-law and Lori’s brother, who claimed self-defense. Cox was never arrested before his death in December 2019. A recent autopsy said Cox died inside his home from natural causes related to a blood clot.

After her husband’s death, Lori relocated to Idaho but left in November after authorities arrived at her home to perform a welfare check on 7-year-old JJ, whose grandparents said they were unable to contact him for an extended period of time.

Vallow Daybell was arrested in February in Hawaii, where she fled months earlier with her new and fifth husband, Chad Daybell, the author of several religious-themed doomsday novels.

The couple remains under investigation for the death of his former wife of more than 30 years and mother to his five adult children, Tammy Daybell, who died unexpectedly in their Idaho home — just weeks before Chad remarried.