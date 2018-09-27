Body believed to be missing North Carolina boy with autism found, FBI says

A body believed to be that of the missing North Carolina boy with autism was found Thursday, the FBI said, ending a nearly weeklong search for the 6-year-old who vanished in a park while he was with his father.

“With heavy hearts we announce a body believed to be 6-year-old Maddox Ritch was found at approximately 1 p.m. off of Marietta Street/Old Dallas Highway in Gastonia. Maddox’s parents have been notified of the discovery. The investigation is ongoing,” the FBI announced Thursday.

Maddox Ritch’s body was located across the street from Rankin Lake Park, about 20 miles west of Charlotte and where his father, Ian Ritch, reported him missing on Saturday. Ritch said Maddox, who has nonverbal autism, ran ahead of him and disappeared from his view while they were in the park.

Hundreds of officials — consisting of the FBI, Gastonia police and Gastonia fire department — scavenged the park in the last six days looking for the child. On Thursday, officials expanded their search to include the marshlands and the woods nearby.

