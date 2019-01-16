Bodies of missing Texas man and woman discovered in shallow Oklahoma grave, authorities say

Two bodies discovered in shallow graves in Oklahoma last week were identified as a Texas man and woman who had been missing since early January, police said Tuesday.

The bodies of Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, were discovered on a rural Okufuskee County property, according to KFOR-TV. The pair was last seen in Temple, Texas, on Jan. 4.

CONVICTED CHILD KILLER FOUND DEAD IN OKLAHOMA PRISON CELL; VICTIM’S BODY NEVER FOUND

“The preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe that the bodies recovered are that of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin,” Temple police said at a press conference, according to KWTX-TV.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday a homicide investigation was underway after remains were discovered in Okufuskee County, the Temple Daily Telegram reported. Witnesses described the area as being secluded and authorities had set up a tent near some trees off a roadway.

It’s unclear how Scott and Swearingin were killed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Separately, Scott’s ex-boyfriend Cedric Marks was arrested in Michigan last week on a burglary warrant out of Bell County, Texas, KFOR-TV reported. Marks wasn’t a person of interest in Scott’s murder, but was accused of breaking into her Temple home in August. He was awaiting extradition to Texas.