Bodies of missing Texas man and woman discovered in shallow Oklahoma grave, authorities say

January 16, 2019 KID News National News
Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, were discovered dead in shallow graves.

Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, were discovered dead in shallow graves. (Temple Police Department)

Two bodies discovered in shallow graves in Oklahoma last week were identified as a Texas man and woman who had been missing since early January, police said Tuesday.

The bodies of Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, were discovered on a rural Okufuskee County property, according to KFOR-TV. The pair was last seen in Temple, Texas, on Jan. 4.

CONVICTED CHILD KILLER FOUND DEAD IN OKLAHOMA PRISON CELL; VICTIM’S BODY NEVER FOUND

“The preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe that the bodies recovered are that of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin,” Temple police said at a press conference, according to KWTX-TV.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday a homicide investigation was underway after remains were discovered in Okufuskee County, the Temple Daily Telegram reported. Witnesses described the area as being secluded and authorities had set up a tent near some trees off a roadway.

It’s unclear how Scott and Swearingin were killed.

Cedric Marks, Scott's ex-boyfriend, was arrested for allegedly breaking into her Temple, Texas, home.

Cedric Marks, Scott’s ex-boyfriend, was arrested for allegedly breaking into her Temple, Texas, home. (Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Separately, Scott’s ex-boyfriend Cedric Marks was arrested in Michigan last week on a burglary warrant out of Bell County, Texas, KFOR-TV reported. Marks wasn’t a person of interest in Scott’s murder, but was accused of breaking into her Temple home in August. He was awaiting extradition to Texas.