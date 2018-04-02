Bodies of 38 Indians killed in Iraq arrive back in India

A special plane flight carrying the bodies of 38 Indian construction workers killed by the Islamic State group in Iraq has arrived in the northern Indian city of Amritsar.

India’s junior defense minister flew back with the bodies on Monday.

The Islamic State group abducted and killed the workers shortly after seizing the northern Iraqi city of Mosul in the summer of 2014. Iraqi authorities discovered the remains in a mass grave last year after retaking Mosul, and identified the bodies last month.

Forty workers were initially abducted. One escaped and the presumed remains of another have yet to be positively identified. Authorities are awaiting DNA samples from a close relative.