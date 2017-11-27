Bobcat survives being struck by car and traveling more than 50 miles stuck to grille

A bobcat in Virginia suffered only a minor scrape after being struck by a car and getting stuck in the grille for more than 50 miles. (Richmond Animal Care and Control)

A 40-pound wild bobcat traveled more than 50 miles stuck to the grille of a car that hit her on a Virginia road.

The young bobcat suffered only a small scrape on her back after the harrowing ride on Thanksgiving morning.

“We just couldn’t believe it,” Richmond Animal Care and Rescue director Christie Chipps Peters told Fox News Monday. “It was so crazy. It’s just so great that it ended well.”

The woman who hit the animal knew she hit something after leaving her house in Gloucester County in eastern Virginia. She found out what it was an hour later when she reached her job at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

Peters, who confirmed the bobcat was a female, responded to the scene with an animal control officer.

The woman who hit the animal was driving a Prius, WTVR reported.

“We got on scene and it really was true. It’s really a bobcat stuck in the front of a Prius grille,” Peters told the station. “When we walked by, (s)he hissed at us, so (s)he’s alive and may be OK, which was so crazy since (the woman) drove from Gloucester to VCU.”

The bobcat was freed after being sedated.

Peters said the bobcat was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro and eventually will be released back into the wild near the crossroads where she was hit.