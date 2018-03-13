Board to hold clemency hearing for condemned Georgia inmate

Georgia’s parole board is set to hear arguments for and against clemency for an inmate known as the “stocking strangler” who’s scheduled for execution this week.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles plans to hold a closed-door clemency hearing Wednesday for Carlton Gary. The 67-year-old inmate is scheduled to die Thursday.

Gary was convicted on three counts each of malice murder, rape and burglary for the 1977 deaths of 89-year-old Florence Scheible, 69-year-old Martha Thurmond and 74-year-old Kathleen Woodruff.

Prosecutors say Gary attacked nine elderly women in Columbus in late 1977 and early 1978. Most were choked with stockings and seven died.

Gary’s lawyers say police arrested the wrong man and newly discovered evidence proves his innocence.

Gary would be the first Georgia inmate executed this year.