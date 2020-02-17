Bloomberg scorches Sanders with video on ‘Bernie Bros’ threats

Michael Bloomberg and his campaign fired back at Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with a scathing video on his fervent supporters after the democratic socialist accused of him of not being able to generate enough “excitement” to win in November.

The former New York City mayor tweeted a video Monday morning featuring aggressive and sometimes threatening tweets, texts and memes supposedly from Sanders supporters.

“Vote Bernie or bad things will happen,” one message said.

“We know where you live. Where you work. Where you eat,” said a string of messages.

“Libs who are flirting with Bloomberg now should be aware that they are going on lists,” said one tweet. Several targeted other Democrats in the race, calling Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a “snake” and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg “a demonic rat.”

The video then quotes headlines calling out Sanders’ supporters, often referred to as “Bernie Bros,” for their aggressive tactics.

“Is Bernie Sanders’ angry army really what Democrats want?” asked one headline.

The video ends with an ironic use of a clip of Sanders saying, “It is vitally important for those of us who hold different views to be able to engage in a civil discourse.”

“Really?” Bloomberg’s video asks.

The scathing critique comes a day after Sanders tweeted a message and video of his own, where he took aim at Bloomberg for “racist policies like stop and frisk,” and for not being able to “create the kind of excitement and energy we need to defeat Donald Trump.”

Bloomberg’s response said “this type of ‘energy'” coming from Sanders’ base will not get the job done.