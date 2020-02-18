Bloomberg qualifies for Las Vegas debate with last-minute poll

Michael Bloomberg will be on the debate stage Wednesday night in Las Vegas, and he made it just under the wire.

The former New York City mayor and 2020 presidential candidate qualified for the Nevada Democratic Presidential Primary Debate at the last minute, notching 19 percent support in a Marist, Newshour and NPR/PBS poll, the fourth national poll to put him above the 10 percent mark since Jan. 15. That means the billionaire, who has spent more than $400 million of his fortune on advertising, meets the polling threshold set by the DNC for the debate.

Bloomberg will be on the debate stage, his campaign confirmed in a statement.

TRACK HOW MANY DELEGATES EACH CANDIDATE HAS

“Our campaign is seeing a groundswell of support across the country, and qualifying for the February 19 debate is the latest sign that Mike’s plan and ability to defeat Donald Trump is resonating with more and more Americans,” campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said Tuesday morning. “Mike is looking forward to joining the other Democratic candidates on stage and making the case for why he’s the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country. The opportunity to discuss his workable and achievable plans for the challenges facing this country is an important part of the campaign process.”

This will be the first time Bloomberg will appear in a debate after entering the presidential race in November.

The other candidates who have qualified for Wednesday’s debate are former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and senators Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota.

Candidates could also qualify by earning at least one pledged delegate from Iowa or New Hampshire, or receiving 12 percent support in two polls from Nevada or South Carolina.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Since Mike launched his campaign 13 weeks ago, he’s met with voters in 25 states and 62 cities,” Sheekey continued. “Our crowds continue to grow, and our coalition continues to broaden. There’s a desire in every corner of this country for a proven leader, for someone who will stand up to bullies and special interests and get things done. That person is Mike Bloomberg, and we look forward to more Americans seeing that on Wednesday night.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.