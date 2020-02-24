Bloomberg offices in Chicago vandalized with 'oligarch' graffiti; campaign blames Sanders rhetoric

Another one of Mike Bloomberg’s campaign offices was vandalized on Sunday night, with the former New York City mayor’s campaign quickly heaping blame for the graffiti on the rhetoric of Democratic presidential primary rival Bernie Sanders.

Bloomberg’s campaign headquarters in Chicago was hit Sunday evening with the words “oligarch,” “racist,” “sexist,” and “GOP” spray-painted in red across the office’s front windows. Bloomberg’s campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said in a statement that while the perpetrators are not yet known, Sanders has used the term “oligarch” to describe Bloomberg while campaigning across the country.

Police are investigating the incident.

“While we do not know who is directly responsible, we do know Senator Bernie Sanders and his campaign have repeatedly invoked this language, and the word ‘oligarch’ specifically when discussing Mike Bloomberg and his campaign,” Sheekey said.

He added: “Sen. Sanders’ refusal to denounce these illegal acts is a sign of his inability to lead, and his willingness to condone and promote Trump-like rhetoric has no place in our politics … No one should have to live in fear of coming to work, and Sen. Sanders must call on his supporters — including his campaign staff — to elevate the discourse in this campaign and end their spread of hateful rhetoric.”

The graffiti on Sunday evening is the latest act of vandalism carried out against Bloomberg’s campaign offices across the country.

Last Friday evening, windows were shattered by rocks at Bloomberg’s campaign offices in Salt Lake City. The billionaire businessman’s campaign offices in Ohio, Michigan and Tennessee have also been targeted with graffiti and vandalism.

Sanders’ campaign has so far not commented on the attacks against Bloomberg’s campaign offices, but this is not the first time that accusations of threats and intimidation have been leveled against his supporters.

Nevada’s powerful Culinary Union Local 226 claimed that its members had been “viciously attacked” by Sanders’ supporters after the union warned its members against backing a candidate in the state’s Democratic caucus who supports “Medicare-for-all.” The attacks purportedly came in the form of threatening phone calls and social media messages.

The allegations, however, did little to quell the enthusiasm in Nevada for Sanders, who easily won the state’s caucuses on Saturday with 46.8 percent. His closest contender, former Vice President Joe Biden, pulled in just over 20 percent.

Since entering the Democratic presidential primary race late last year, Bloomberg has been the subject of intense criticism from his rivals. He has skipped campaigning in the first four states to vote in the primaries – focusing instead on Super Tuesday – and has been accused of using his billions to buy the Democratic nomination. His critics have also attacked him for the controversial “stop-and-frisk” policing strategy enacted during his time as New York City mayor and allegations of sexist comments he’s made as head of Bloomberg LP.

The vitriol against Bloomberg came to a head during last week’s Democratic debate in Nevada, where thee candidates lobbed attack after attack on the former mayor, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., leading the charge.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against,” Warren said, standing directly next to Bloomberg on stage in Las Vegas. “A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians, and no I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

Warren added: “Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.”

