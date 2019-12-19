Bloomberg jabs at Biden: ‘He's never been the manager of an organization’

Mike Bloomberg is once again taking aim at his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination. But this time, he’s specifically criticizing former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner in national primary polling.

BLOOMBERG ON HIS 2020 DEM RIVALS: ‘TRUMP WOULD JUST EAT THEM UP’

“He’s never been the manager of an organization, he’s never run a school system,” the former New York City mayor and multi-billionaire business and media mogul said of Biden during an interview recorded Wednesday with MSNBC.

“The presidency shouldn’t be a training job,” Bloomberg added. “You need somebody who comes in and knows how to run an organization.”

Referring to the entire field of roughly 15 remaining Democratic White House hopefuls, Bloomberg said: “I don’t think any of them have the experience.”

Bloomberg regularly touts his private and public sector resume, which includes co-founding the business media giant Bloomberg LP, serving three terms as mayor of the nation’s largest city, and funding and organizing advocacy efforts in battling gun violence and trying to combat climate change.

Biden – who like Bloomberg is 77 – also highlights his experience, which includes nearly four decades in the U.S. Senate and eight years serving as vice president under President Barack Obama.

Fox News reached out to the Biden campaign, but they declined to respond to the verbal sniping from Bloomberg.

Bloomberg flirted with a White House bid at the beginning of the year — but with Biden gearing up for a presidential run, he decided against launching a campaign at the time because he felt he and the former vice president would split the center-left Democratic vote.

But with Biden now battling other top-tier contenders Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts as well as South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Bloomberg jumped into the race late last month. He said that he was concerned none of the current candidates could defeat President Trump in next year’s election.

Explaining two weeks ago in an interview with CBS’ This Morning why he launched a White House bid with just two months to go until the start of the primary and caucus nominating calendar, Bloomberg said: “I watched all the candidates and I thought to myself, ‘Donald Trump would just eat them up’.”

“Let me rephrase it. I think that I would do the best job of competing with him and beating him,” added Bloomberg, who’s already spent more than $100 million of his own money to run TV ads for his presidential campaign.