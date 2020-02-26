Bloomberg in debate claims Russia is 'helping' Sanders in Democratic race

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg sparred right out the gate during Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, as the former New York City mayor slammed Sanders and claimed Russia is “helping” him get elected.

During the first question of Tuesday night’s CBS News/ Twitter debate in Charleston, S.C., Sanders was asked about the economy.

“The economy is doing really great for Mr. Bloomberg and other billionaires,” Sanders said. “For the ordinary American, things are not so good.”

When Bloomberg was given the chance to respond, he told Sanders that “Russia is helping you get elected.”

Minutes later, his campaign tweeted out: “Russia is trying to help Bernie become the Democratic nominee because they know it will help Trump win again in 2020. It’s that simple.”

Bloomberg’s Russia swipe comes after The Washington Post first reported that U.S. officials warned the Sanders’ campaign that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign as part of an effort to interfere in the Democratic primary election.

Sanders slammed Bloomberg in response, saying he “is not a good friend of President Xi” from China.

“Let me tell Putin, who interfered in 2016, trying to bring Americans against Americans if I am president of the United States, trust me, you’re not going to interfere in any more elections,” Sanders said.

Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg weighed in on the topic of Russia, warning that Moscow wants to sow “chaos.”

“Chaos is what is coming our way,” Buttigieg said. “If you think the last four years have been chaotic, divisive, exhausting.”

He added: “Imagine spending the better part of 2020 with Bernie Sanders versus Donald Trump—think about what that would be like for our country.”

Sanders is currently the front-runner, having swept most of the early voting contests on the Democratic nominating calendar. Within the first minutes of the debate Tuesday night, most candidates began taking shots at Sanders, who joked: “I’m hearing my name mentioned tonight, and I’m wondering why.”