Bloomberg expected to file paperwork for 2020 Alabama primary

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg could soon enter the Democratic presidential primary as he is expected to file paperwork this week designating himself as a candidate in Alabama, according to the Associated Press.

Bloomberg, who besides his stint in the New York City’s mayor’s office is also a billionaire businessman, has been reportedly mulling over a potential White House run for weeks, but has not made his final decision. His move to send staffers to Alabama to gather the signatures needed to qualify for the primary is the first sign that he is seriously considering entering the Democratic fray.

Alabama is not an early voting state, but it has a deadline of Friday for candidates to officially enter the presidential race.

Bloomberg announced earlier this year that he would not seek the Democratic nomination. But in a statement Thursday, his political adviser Howard Wolfson says Bloomberg is worried that the current crop of Democratic presidential candidates is “not well positioned” to defeat President Trump.

If Bloomberg does enter the presidential race, he would be the second billionaire vying for the Democratic nomination. Earlier this year, Tom Steyer – the billionaire hedge fund manager – entered the race after months of pushing an effort to impeach Trump.

A recent Fox News poll found that Bloomberg’s chances for winning the White House are not promising, with 32 percent of respondents saying they would never vote for him, compared to just eight percent who would definitely cast a ballot for the billionaire businessman.

