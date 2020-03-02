Bloomberg campaign botches map of New Hampshire on website

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Oops.

A map of New Hampshire was briefly inverted in the state logos section of Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s campaign website.

While such mistakes are common, placing the map of New Hampshire upside down did raise eyebrows.

As well as being the state that holds the first primary in the race for the White House, New Hampshire’s also quadrennially an important swing or battleground state in the presidential general election. In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton captured the state’s four electoral votes by less than a 3,000-vote margin over Donald Trump.

Secondly, the former New York City mayor and billionaire business and media mogul skipped campaigning in New Hampshire – as well as the other early-voting states of Iowa, Nevada, and South Carolina. Instead, Bloomberg’s concentrating his time and resources in the delegate-rich Super Tuesday states, which hold contests this week, as well the states that follow in the primary calendar.

Some Democrats in New Hampshire and Iowa – which are both predominantly white – are also angry at Bloomberg over his push earlier this year “to re-order the primary calendar in ways that better reflect our diverse electorate.”

Bloomberg made that call in an op-ed in January for CNN. He argued that “the two early voting states are unlikely to be consequential in the general election. So as a party, we are spending all of our time and resources outside of the battleground states we need to win.” And he pledged, if elected, to work with the Democratic National Committee to revamp the primary calendar.

The inverted map on the state logo appeared to be quickly taken down after it generated some attention on social media.