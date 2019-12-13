Bloomberg calls for closing all coal-fired power plants to combat climate change

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is calling for a 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions over the next 10 years to battle climate change.

To achieve that goal, the former New York City mayor and multi-billionaire business and media mogul on Friday unveiled a plan that would shutter all 251 remaining coal plants across the country by 2030 and replacing them all with clean energy. He would also phase out gas-fired power plants.

At a speech in Alexandria, Va., Bloomberg highlighted his goals – ensuring 80 percent clean electricity by the end of his second term in the White House, and moving the country toward 100 percent clean energy by 2045 or 2050.

Among the first steps Bloomberg says he’ll take if he’s elected president would be ending all subsidies for fossil fuels, implementing stringent carbon and health pollutant standards for new gas plants, and putting a halt to construction of a new generation of fossil power plants.

Bloomberg also pledges to prioritize communities that have suffered most from coal pollution or have been left behind in the transition to clean energy.

In announcing his plan, Bloomberg is taking aim at President Trump, criticizing the GOP incumbent for a lack of commitment to tackling climate change.

“The president refuses to lead on climate change, so the rest of us must. I’ve been all-in on this fight for more than a decade – and having helped close more than half the nation’s dirty coal plants, having cut New York City’s carbon footprint by 14 percent, having led a coalition of cities, states, and businesses committed to the Paris Agreement, I know that we can win,” Bloomberg said.

“We’ve proven that you can transition to clean energy and strengthen the economy at the same time. As president, I’ll accelerate our transition to a 100 percent clean energy economy,” he said.

Trump vowed to save the coal industry as he campaigned for president in the 2016 election. The president’s had mixed success in the White House in following through on his pledge.

But openly targeting the industry remains politically risky in certain swing states, including Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Bloomberg’s poured millions of his own money to fund the effort to fight climate change.

The candidate, who’s made the issue a central pillar of his presidential campaign, spoke in person at the beginning of this week at a United Nations global climate conference in Spain, while the official U.S. delegation kept a lower profile at the gathering.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg teamed up with former Gov. Jerry Brown in California as part of the efforts of America’s Pledge, a coalition of governors, mayors, governors, leaders in the business world, and others focusing on meeting global climate goals.

Climate change has been one of the leading issues in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. It was a top issue for Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, who dropped his White House bid earlier this autumn. And it’s a top issue for current candidate Tom Steyer, a billionaire environmental and progressive advocate and organizer.