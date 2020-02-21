Bloomberg admits company signed NDAs with 3 women who complained about comments

February 21, 2020 KID News Politics

Democratic presidential contender Mike Bloomberg announced Friday that he will allow three female former employees of his media company to be released their non-disclosure agreements that were signed “to address complaints about comments they said I had made.”

In a statement released Friday, the former New York City mayor said the agreements had been signed “over the past 30-plus years,” but did not provide a specific timeframe.

“If any of them want to be released from their NDA so that they can talk about those allegations, they should contact the company and they’ll be given a release,” he said.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.