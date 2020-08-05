Bloody brawl breaks out after woman throws coffee in man’s face for not wearing mask

A brawl broke out between a bystander and a passerby in Los Angeles County Friday after the latter’s girlfriend threw hot coffee in a stranger’s face for not wearing a coronavirus mask.

The fight, captured on a bodycam, occurred in Manhattan Beach after the couple verbally confronted Matthew Roy and his friend James Hernandez — whose bodycam filmed the incident, Fox 11 reported.

The two men were eating burritos outside without masks on and a woman can be heard saying, “Y’all need to be wearing masks.”

“No, we don’t,” Hernandez replied. “We’re locals here, but we’re on the other side of the fence, we don’t believe in this stuff.”

The exchange of words continued until the woman reportedly gave Roy the middle finger and threw coffee at him.

Roy jumped up from his seat immediately and punched the woman’s boyfriend in the face. Roy’s shirt was torn in the scuffle before he returned to eating his burrito.

Hernandez told Fox 11 he carries the bodycam because he’s gotten flack in public for being a vocal Trump supporter

“Because I wear a Trump hat, I’ve had a lot of confrontations I guess,” he explained.

The boyfriend called police, claiming he was assaulted.

Police responded, but no arrests were made after the two men decided not to press charges. Manhattan Beach PD confirmed no arrests were made and no charges are pending.

“They really wanted to force us to put a mask on, they just thought we were killing their grandma,” Hernandez said.

Roy reiterated his position on masks and said he refuses to be terrorized or intimated for simply holding different beliefs.

“Nobody really believes in the masks, but everybody is scared of Ken and Karen and I’m not, I don’t care anymore,” he concluded.