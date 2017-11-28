BLM set to hire 80 new firefighters

Rookie firefighters are putting their skills to the test.

IDAHO FALLS – The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District is now hiring wildland firefighters for the 2018 fire season.

“We are looking for hardworking, physically fit individuals to fight fires across eastern Idaho,” Kris Bruington, Idaho Falls District BLM Fire Operations Supervisor, “We will be filling approximately 80 seasonal positions in eastern Idaho.”

Pay starts at $12.33 with the opportunity for overtime and hazard pay. To qualify you must be 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen and have six months of general experience.

Positions range from engines and hotshots to dispatch. Learn more about wildland fire positions and the Idaho Falls District here.

You can apply through January 30, 2018 by clicking on this link and search for range technician positions. Idaho Falls District has stations in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Atomic City, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Malad, American Falls, Dubois, Salmon and Soda Springs.