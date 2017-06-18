BLM launches campaign to stop illegal dumping on public lands

The Bureau of Land Management is reminding anyone who enjoys Eastern Idaho’s public lands to properly dispose of garbage.

“It is a big problem,” Outdoor Recreation Planner, Monica Zimmerman said.

The BLM says the amount of trash being dumped on public lands is overwhelming. Since 2000, the BLM said it has documented, investigated or ticketed over 1,700 cases of illegal trash dumping.

“The grossest thing we have found is probably the number of dead animals that we have found where we just have to bury those dead animals,” Zimmerman said.

The problem is widespread, but the area south of the North Menan Butte is one of the most problematic for the BLM. Agency staff with the help of volunteers are responsible for cleaning up the trash left behind.

“It takes our workforce to do it or else also the good graces of volunteers to help come clean up those areas,” Zimmerman said.

For the second year in a row, the BLM has launched the “Don’t Dump Idaho” campaign, hoping to prevent illegal dumping.

“It is very difficult to catch people. For example, in areas where there is household garbage left, we have been fortunate enough to find names associated with whoever dumped that garbage,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman said things like TV’s, couches and refrigerators are some of the most commonly disposed of items. Zimmerman said many people use them as target practice and then leave them behind.

Illegal dumping on public lands can result in a $1,000 fine or one year in jail.

If you see a dump site, contact the agency at BLM_ID_DontDumpIdaho@blm.gov.

