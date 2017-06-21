BLM determines cause of fire near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho — Officials from the Bureau of Land Management have determined the cause of a fire that burned nearly 500 acres of land near Pocatello.
The BLM says a group of adults were firing guns at illegal, exploding targets near Century High School, sparking the fire on June 8 which spread across the land and hills nearby. Officials have not released the names of the suspects, but say they have been issued misdemeanor citations, according to the Idaho State Journal.
Officials tell the Idaho State Journal they are still determining if they will pursue legal action against the suspects, but they may have to pay for the massive emergency response effort which included approximately 80 firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Pocatello Valley Fire Department.
The BLM bans the use of exploding targets on their land between May and the end of October and also issue PSA’s about the dangers of using those types of targets.