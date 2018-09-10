Blind, deaf dog allegedly abandoned by owner finds new home

An ailing blind and deaf dog that allegedly was abandoned by its owner along a New Jersey roadway is now being cared for by an animal rescuer who specializes in hospice care.

Bruna, a Boston Terrier believed to be at least 15 years old, was found Sept. 1 by a good Samaritan near Teterboro Airport. It initially was turned over to the Bergen County Animal Shelter.

Officials say the dog has dislocated knees, arthritis and an infected, open wound on her hindquarters.

The dog’s owner faces an animal cruelty charge for allegedly pushing the dog out of a moving car, which she denies.

The owner says she didn’t want to leave the animal in her hot car, so she left it in a grassy area while she went shopping. She said she intended to return for the dog.