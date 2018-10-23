Blasley Ford’s quotes from Kavanaugh testimony spray-painted across Yale campus

Students and local residents around Yale University woke up Monday morning to find quotes from Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony against U.S. Supreme Court Justice and Yale alum Brett Kavanaugh spray-painted across campus.

“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter…” was written on the concrete floor in the entrance to the Yale Law School building, which was taken from one portion of Blasey Ford’s statement about Kavanaugh and a friend laughing at her during an alleged attempted sex assault. Kavanaugh denied the allegation.

Former reporter and current Yale Law student, Laurel Raymond, posted a photo of the quote Monday morning.

The white graffiti was removed by campus facilities workers later in the day.

Blasey Ford, a professor of clinical psychology at Palo Alto University, had accused Kavanaugh of holding her down and sexually assaulting her at a party in high school

During her testimony at Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in late September, she was asked by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., to describe her strongest memory of the alleged incident.

“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter. The uproarious laughter between the two and they’re having fun at my expense,” she responded.

A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, also accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself at her during a dorm party at Yale University in the 1980s.

Kavanaugh, a graduate of Yale Law School, furiously and at-times emotionally denied the allegations of sexual misconduct against him. A supplemental FBI investigation did not find any witnesses to the alleged events.

The spray-painted quote outside the Yale Law School building was one of several around campus Monday.

Another Twitter user, Pablo Barnes, shared photos from other locations around campus, including one that said: “I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me.”

Another quote read: “I have had to relive my trauma in front of the entire world.”

Kavanaugh was sworn in as the 114th Supreme Court justice earlier this month – just hours after the Senate voted to approve President Trump’s nominee to the nation’s highest court.