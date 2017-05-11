Blaine County Sheriff expands mandatory evacuation

A mandatory evacuation and a hard road closure have been ordered on the Warm Springs Road. The closure took effect at noon Thursday.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said that because of flood conditions the road cannot continue to be maintained.

People who live in the area should pack essential belongings, family, and pets and leave while it is still possible.

Once evacuated, people will not be allowed to re-enter the area until the danger has passed. Services in the area may be discontinued during this time and emergency personnel may not be able to reach the area.

People who live in other flood-affected areas are encouraged to leave immediately if conditions deteriorate.

The Sheriff’s Office also advised people that if they are in danger, they should not wait for an evacuation order.

Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter and Lieutenant Governor Brad Little will join federal, state and local emergency management officials on Saturday.

Otter and Little plan a public meeting at 10 a.m. at the Blaine County School District Community Campus at 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.

]]>