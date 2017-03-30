Blackfoot quilt fest kicks off Thursday

The 5th annual Blackfoot Quilt Fest kicked off Thursday at the Snake River Junior High School.

There are around 150 quilts on display for people to look at. There’s all different sizes, patterns and colors to showcase.

Jenny Callison, founder of the quilt fest, said they have some shops and sewing teachers from a lot of different states at the fest.

Quilters can take sewing classes, shop with local vendors who have their products on display, and even admire trunk show displays from local quilters.

Callison said it continues to grow every year and it’s great to see the local community be involved.

“We have it here so we can support our local community of the quilters and support a dying art,” Callison said. “We want to make sure that it really stays here in our area. We love that there’s so many beautiful quilters in this area.”

The quilts will be on display from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday. More information about classes and the quilt fest can be found its website.

]]>