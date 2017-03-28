Blackfoot man kills baby

BLACKFOOT – A Blackfoot man has been charged with first-degree murder of a baby.

Jesus Adan Castillo, 22, was arrested and initially charged with felony aggravated battery and felony injury to a child. He was charged with first-degree murder on Monday when the baby died from injuries sustained earlier in the week.

Last Thursday around 4 a.m., Blackfoot police officers responded to a call for an unresponsive baby.

The baby arrived at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot in critical condition and then was later transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The baby died on Saturday due to its injuries.

If convicted, Castillo faces life imprisonment or the death penalty. His bond is set at $1 million. Bingham County Prosecutor Cleve Colson did not comment on whether or not his office would seek the death penalty.

Colson confirmed the baby died from injuries sustained earlier in the week.

Castillo is being held at the Bingham County Jail. The Blackfoot Police Department and the Bingham County Detective Division are investigating the incident.