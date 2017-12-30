The daughter of Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner has died after a weeklong hospital stay following a heart attack.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, in announcing Garner’s death Saturday, says she fought for justice and was “a warrior to the end.” She died in a New York hospital. She was 27.

Garner’s official Twitter account, run by her family and friends since she became ill, asked that she be remembered as a mother, daughter, sister and aunt with a heart “bigger than the world.”

Her father, Eric Garner, died after a police officer subdued him with a chokehold in 2014. His last words were “I can’t breathe,” which became a slogan for activists.

Erica Garner became a voice against police brutality after his death.