Bizarre anti-Trump Mother's Day ad launched by liberal activist Tom Steyer

Liberal activist and President Trump critic Tom Steyer is getting slammed for a “bizarre” Mother’s Day ad, put out by his political advocacy group NextGen America, that attacks the president and other Republicans.

The 60-second spot shows a woman talking about how she missed the early-warning signs that her young-adult son had become a Republican and is warning other moms to take heed.

“It wasn’t until I met his college buddies that I realized it was too late,” she says, amid images of white nationalists carry tiki torches at the deadly protests last summer in Charlottesville, Va.

“This Mother’s Day, talk to your child about the GOP,” she says at the end of the video. “I wish I had.”

The mother also says in the video that another early sign was that her son wouldn’t do his own laundry — before viewers see an image of a young man with a Trump T-shirt in his laundry basket.

“Saw this guy’s ad yesterday,” “Patriot” said via Twitter. “Yea, he’s really out there with his hatred of all things Conservative, Trump, and NRA. I’m sure Christianity will be next on his list if it’s not already. Beware.”

The conservative news site Independent Journal Review on Saturday posted a story on the video calling it “bizarre.”

The video also shows the son holding up a sign reading “Baby Killer,” an apparent reference to pro-choice advocates.

Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund manager, has spent millions on the campaigns of Democratic candidates for elected office, including Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential bid.

He has also backed efforts to try to impeach Trump.