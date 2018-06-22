Billboard in California vandalized to read: “We make Kids disappear – I.C.E.”

A left-wing art collective vandalized a billboard in Northern California on Thursday to render a scathing critique of the Trump administration’s now-ended family separation policy.

The billboard overlooks Interstate 80, across the bay from San Francisco.

Before the vandals took action, the ad from the junk-removal company 1-800-GOT-JUNK read: “We make junk disappear,” next to the image of child with a shocked expression on his face.

By Thursday morning, the ad had been altered to read: “We make Kids disappear – I.C.E.”

A group calling itself “INDECLINE,” claimed responsibility for the act, the East Bay Times reported.

“INDECLINE focuses on social, ecological and economical injustices carried out by American and International governments, corporations and law enforcement agencies,” the group’s website reads.

One member of the group told the paper that the Trump administration’s practice of separating children from their parents “extends beyond immigration and into a humanitarian issue.”

The group also posted a video to its website, showing three people in masks and hoodies, climbing the billboard and painting over the ad.

“It only took a manner of hours to put it up,” the group member told the Times. “It was ready made for a message like this.”

An estimated 2,300 children were separated from their parents after the Trump administration enacted a “zero tolerance” policy at the border in late April. A White House official said Thursday that some 500 of those children have since been reunited with their families.

Amid public outcry, President Donald Trump issued an executive order Wednesday to reverse the policy.

INDECLINE previously made headlines in 2016, when it placed nude statues of Donald Trump around the country, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.